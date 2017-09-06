Years DJing: Six years. I first started DJing as a resident for a night I promoted with Danny Corn and Graintable called PDneXt and then sort of as a natural extension of being an electronic music producer.
Genre: House, tech house, techno, disco, R&B.
Where you can catch me regularly: Jump Jack Sound Machine, which is every second Saturday at Mississippi Studios.
Craziest gig: I once DJ'd a side stage at Coachella in 108 degree weather while half-naked people onstage were hosing the dance floor down with giant firehoses. I was mainly concerned with my computer not overheating and shutting down, but it was pretty wild.
My go-to records: Jimmy Edgar's "Strike"; Inner City's "Big Fun"; Mr. Fingers, "Can You Feel It"; Machinedrum's remix of Missy Elliott's "Lose Control."
Don't ever ask me to play…: Anything that's not fitting the vibe of the night. I don't usually take requests unless they're particularly fitting for the set I'm playing.
NEXT GIG: Nasty Tasha spins at Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., for Jump Jack Sound Machine, on Saturday, Sept. 9. 10 pm. $7. 21+.
