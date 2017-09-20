From the very onset, Ruiz refuses to let anyone off the hook. On rousing opener "A Wall," which the band says is not explicitly a reference to the wall you're thinking of, she implores the listener to consider the role they play in erecting structures of division, both metaphorical and literal. "I'm Enough (I Want More)" takes a shot at those who can still afford to straddle fences, while "Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas)," one of three songs sung in Spanish, calls for the dismantling of the white colonial mind state. Strongest of all is "Promissory Note," which Ruiz describes as "speaking directly to a power dynamic, where one person feels they're more entitled to emotional space or physical space than another." It contains perhaps the album's most powerful line, which speaks to the band's refusal to kill themselves so others can live more comfortably: "I won't light myself on fire to keep you warm."