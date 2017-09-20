Years DJing: Been DJing since middle school. Went from playing music during lunchtime with two mobile CD players to playing in nightclubs by the age of 20. Currently have 11 years in the nightlife industry.
Genre: Everything! But currently hip-hop (new and old-school), Top 40, EDM, funk.
Where you can catch me regularly: Tube, Fortune, Fifth Avenue, NYX, Fuse.
Craziest gig: One of the craziest gigs was DJing for Tony Hawk when I was 17 years old at a skate park in my hometown of Newberg, Ore. I also had the pleasure to meet Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man and Bam Margera. Jackass was being filmed, but none of the footage ever aired.
My go-to records: Anything Jay Z or Kanye West.
Don't ever ask me to play…: I usually don't take requests—money does talk, though. Occasionally, I'm open to requests, only if it's not on the radio.
NEXT GIG: DJ Jack spins at Tube, 18 NW 3rd Ave., on Thursday, Sept. 21.
