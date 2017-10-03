On this year's Pleasure, it sounds as if Feist has finally dialed in the right blend of ragged chords and sparse arrangements to allow her extraordinary vocal abilities to soar. Though the record feels subdued on cursory listens, it turns out that blank space is the perfect canvas for Feist's subtly triumphant songcraft to properly shine. The trembling build of "The Wind" and the rolling bar-blues of "I'm Not Running Away" function as sterling testaments to her ability to weave disparate threads of roots rock into a narrative that feels perfectly on-brand at this point in her career.