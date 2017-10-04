After the band broke up in 2006, the Coles went on to form Pierced Arrows with drummer Kelly Halliburton, while Loomis played in the Shiny Things. In 2014, Dead Moon reunited to celebrate the Crystal Ballroom's 100th anniversary, and played occasional shows afterward until Loomis died last year. Fred and Toody have continued to perform as an acoustic duo covering songs from all of their projects together.