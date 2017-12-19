Nyari: Norman Stanley, our psychotic homeless neighborhood friend, would come in, and we'd make him check his weapons at the bar—then he was allowed to have a drink. Apparently, as the story goes, he used to be around here in the late '80s, and a bunch of the bar owners around town all threw in money to give him a one-way bus ticket to Miami. They sent him out of town, and it took him like 10 or 15 years to get back. He's missed. Lefty is missed. Biker Nick is missed. There are plaques at the end of the bar for those guys.