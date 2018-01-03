Keep It Like a Secret blew me away from the get-go. I was no stranger to poppy guitar rock by then, but the urgency and cohesion of the album's disparate elements struck me immediately. As far as opening tracks that function as an album's statement of purpose go, "The Plan" is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats. Here's a band that crams bright and jangly chords, dueling lead guitars and Doug Martsch's plaintive yowling about love, space and sidewalks into carefully built ear candy for an aspiring stoner not yet ready to go deep into prog rock or jam bands.