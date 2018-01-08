Over the weekend, an all-star lineup of musicians came together in honor of Portland-based singer, songwriter and omnipresent sideman Scott McCaughey, who suffered a stroke in November. Going into the benefit shows, at Star Theater on Friday and Wonder Ballroom the following night, it seemed like something big could happen, given the lineup, especially on Saturday—performers included the Decemberists, James Mercer of the Shins and an even more super version of Portland supergroup Filthy Friends, which features R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck and Sleater-Kinney singer Corin Tucker.