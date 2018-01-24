According to Billboard, "Meet In the Middle" is getting spun in dance clubs more often than songs by Rihanna and Selena Gomez—clubs Joelle is not even old enough to attend herself. It's a surreal experience, though it's yet to change her day-to-day life much. Other than the guy in her AP statistics class who congratulated her on her recent chart placement, most of her classmates at West Linn High School are unaware of what's happening.