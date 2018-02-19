What's especially surprising about Timony's retroactive reflection is that it's timed when interest in her current project is at an all-time high. Ex Hex, the power-pop trio she in 2012 after releasing a pair of solo albums, was heralded as a high point in an already illustrious career. Their debut, Rips, was featured on many Best Of lists the year it was released. But Timony assures anyone with a shared affinity for both Ex Hex and Helium that they're not mutually exclusive musical ambitions.