With so many bodies onstage, there was some confusion. During "Sweet," the boys kept getting tangled in little knots on one side of the stage or the other. At one point, Matt Champion skipped directly into an unsuspecting Dom McClennon. Most of the time, though, Brockhampton showed a natural gift for organic stage direction: During "Face," pink-haired singer-rapper JOBA took center stage to sing the hook as everyone else fell back, then he retreated as each rapper took the spotlight in turn for their respective verses.