That patience pays off on the upcoming 002, a mature and foreboding collection of songs befitting the tumultuous times in which we currently find ourselves. Sabin's lyrics tend to be deeply personal, and songs like lead single "Newborn" reflect Sabin's misgivings about the future that awaits her husband, Shadowlands drummer Casey Logan, and their children. Despite the often heavy lyrical themes, the songs on the EP crackle and pop with a melodic anxiety that never feels overly heavy or bogged down under the weight of their subject matter. Album closer "Possession," in particular, swells with a hopefulness that showcases the band's ability to rise above both the bleakness of modern life and what one might typically expect from a post-punk band.