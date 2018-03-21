Years DJing: I have been DJing and producing for six years now. I cut my teeth in the college scene of Eugene and since have evolved to performing packed-out venues across the West Coast of the U.S. and Canada.
Genres: I have two main music projects that each have their own genre. I am part of the High Step Society, which is a six-piece electronic swing band, and I'm half of BedroomTrax, which is a West Coast bass DJ-production duo. I also do some solo DJing on the side in the styles of electro-swing and psychedelic bass music.
Where you can catch me regularly: I host a monthly electro-swing event at the No Vacancy Lounge that features DJs, live jazz and burlesque.
Craziest gig: The craziest gig BedroomTrax performed was in Bend with our crew, Beat Lab Radio. We opened for the OWSLA artists X&G at the Capitol. The venue was completely slammed, and everyone really dug our music. Craziest gig for High Step was when we got flown out to Calgary to perform with Le Cirque de la Nuit where we performed alongside a 60-plus-piece circus group in this amazing historic venue.
My go-to records: Anything by Gjones, Pigeon Hole and Chase Manhattan. For electro-swing, Jamie Berry, Caravan Palace and the Vaudevillians. I also perform a lot of original productions with both of my music projects.
Don't ever ask me to play…: Your wedding.
NEXT GIG: Nara performs with the High Step Society at Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., for Down the Rabbit Hole, on Saturday, April 21. 8 pm. $34. 21+. Get tickets here.
Comments