08:55—Zebraman is probably the most notable person to appear in the film. Although I'm a fan of punk rock, him saying, "This punk shit circle of shit with all the dicks and all that can all go to hell," is probably my favorite line in the whole film. From recent photos I've seen, Zebraman has aged really well and has a nice, calm demeanor and charming smile. Still no word on what happened to that outfit, though.