This Saturday, April 21, is Record Store Day. Here's where you can find stacks of deals on records and CDs, live performances and a whole slew of free shit to placate you while you wait in line.
2ND AVENUE RECORDS
400 SW 2nd Ave., 503-222-3783, 2ndavenuerecords.com.
Opening: 8 am
Events: N/A
Deals: Stacks on stacks of special releases.
BEACON SOUND
3636 N Mississippi Ave., wearebeaconsound.com.
Opening: Noon
Events: N/A
Deals: 20 percent off every available title on the Beacon Sound label, including pre-orders of Hans Otte's The Book of Sound, both in the shop and on their website—and you get a free Derek Hunter Wilson cassingle with every purchase.
DIG VINYL
8235 SE 13th Ave. Suite 3, 503-703 2408, dig-vinyl.com.
Opening: 11 am
Events: N/A
Deals: Markdowns up to 50 percent on over 400 LPs.
EVERYDAY MUSIC
1313 W Burnside, 503-274-0961; 1931 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-239-7610; 3290 SW Cedar Hills Blvd; everydaymusic.com.
Opening: 7 am at the Beaverton location, all other locations 8 am.
Events:
11 am: Lucia Fasano
11:30 am: Ezza Rose
Noon: DJ Jessica Boudreaux (Summer Cannibals)
1 pm: DJ Maggie Vail
2 pm: DJ The Ghost Ease
3 pm: DJ Candace
4 pm: DJ Quasi
5 pm: bed.
5:30 pm: Amenta Abioto
6 pm: Whisper Hiss
6:30 pm: Ozelot
Deals: Prize packs to win, bags, buttons, posters and all kinds of freebies. 20 percent off all new CDs and 50 percent off all used CDs.
EXILED RECORDS
4628 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-232-0751, exiledrecords.com.
Opening: 11 am
Events: N/A
Deals: Select limited edition RSD releases.
GREEN NOISE RECORDS
720 N Killingsworth St., (503) 208-3751, greennoiserecords.com.
Opening: 11 am
Events:
6 pm: The Suicide Notes
7 pm: Planet Damn
8 pm: Ex-kids
Deals: N/A
JACKPOT RECORDS
3574 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 239-7561, jackpotrecords.com.
Opening: 10 am
Events:
10 am: Steve Turner (Mudhoney)
Noon: Derek Smith (KMHD)
2 pm: Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers)
4 pm: Nate Carson (Witch Mountain)
Deals: Over 500 limited edition releases, free canvas tote bags (while supplies last) and free drinks from Courier Coffee and Monster Energy Drinks.
MUSIC MILLENIUM
3158 E Burnside St, (503) 231-8926, musicmillennium.com.
Opening: 8 am
Events:
2 pm: Crazy 8s Autograph Signing
7 pm: Sloan
9 pm: Fernando
Deals: Free coffee, donuts and gift bags in tote bags while supplies lasts.
SPECK'S RECORDS & TAPES
8216 N Denver Ave., (971) 544-7158, speckrecords.com.
Opening: 10 am
Events:
1 pm: slightly bitter
2 pm: Mateo Frederickson
6 pm: A Minority of One
DJs Bouncy, Fetch, and Postal Roots throughout the day.
Deals: The bins will be filled with tons of new arrivals, bargain LPs and cassettes. Free Speck's mixtape to first 50 customers.
TURN! TURN! TURN!
NE Killingsworth St., (503) 284-6019, turnturnturnpdx.com.
Opening: 11 am
Events: N/A
Deals: They'll be selling approximately 1,000 $1 records they just procured in a big collection.
