Indeed, she makes good use of it. Conceptually, Bone Music weaves a narrative about a relationship collapsing under the weight of working life, and her voice tells the tale as much as the words. On "LLC," Dodgr slips into the almost bluesy rasp of a prisoner on a chain gang, outlining the demands of her last will and testament should she not survive until quitting time: "If I die, play my beats." She gets more playful around the album's midsection, as she seeks relief from the daily grind in, well, another kind of grind. But lust gradually fades into longing until, on the woozy "Bleu Replica," the themes of love, labor and loss come full circle, with Dodgr blowing her meager overtime pay on cheap beer to numb the sting of spotting her ex in the club canoodling with her best friend. At that point, the album title takes on another layer of meaning—a caution against working yourself to the bone and bruising your heart in the process.