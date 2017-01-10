But as he played from his debut solo record, What Will Destroy You, things began to fall into place. While Morton has been hard at work in the Portland music scene for over a decade, this show felt like birth of a brand new act. Aside from a few times he brought others onstage, there was no opulent orchestral rock to hide behind or blend in with. Despite having primarily just an acoustic guitar and piano as accompaniment, he managed to thoroughly captivate the sold-out crowd.