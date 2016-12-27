With Because, Bemrose is asking the big existential questions, even beyond the songwriting. The project started "more as a means to other ends than one in and of itself," he says. Rather than setting out to prove his ability and worth as a one-man band, Bemrose "wanted an opportunity to learn—how better to play piano, how better to write in my own voice after a number of years away from it, and what exactly were the capabilities of the studio I'd been building in my basement."