Indeed, the upcoming Chemical Tomb is a much different record than its predecessor. The ominous tones under the fuzzy blues of "Team Stella Fell From Grace" implies a gravity that supersedes anything from Skull Diver's debut. The stumbled pace is soon abandoned for the sparkly goth-pop chug of "Bad Star." The death-and-roses imagery Skull Diver embraces for cover art seems like a direct contrast to the warm affection on display when meeting the Paynes, but that juxtaposition is what makes them so interesting.