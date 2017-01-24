Lizzo takes off her long, bright-red wig. Now wearing nothing but her underwear, the rapper fluffs out her short, natural hair with her fingertips. She's one of the many participants in StyleLikeU's YouTube series, a positive body-image project featuring women from a variety of careers being interviewed as they undress in front of the camera. At one point in the video, the off-camera interviewer asks the former Melissa Jefferson about her favorite part of her body. For a while, Lizzo struggles to think of an answer. Eventually—with a laugh that sounds half uncomfortable, half relieved—she responds, "I love my skin."