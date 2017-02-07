After releasing a slew of lo-fi bedroom-pop albums that gradually positioned Thomas as the everyman poet laureate of the Midwestern DIY circuit, that economy has critics hailing his latest album, Changer, as his best. Like the Hold Steady's Craig Finn, Thomas mostly eschews conventional singing for stream-of-consciousness ranting, a preference that seems born from having too much to say and not enough time to say it. The vocals on Changer's best tracks feel like a harried acquaintance riffing on the tribulations of daily life before running off to catch the bus. When Thomas does sing, it's mostly to accent whatever point he's making, which is sometimes unclear but usually relatable. Even if you've never dealt with the kind of entitled street punks that talk shit to Thomas outside a venue on "Open Letter to Forever," you'll have no trouble sympathizing with his plight.