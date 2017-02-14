He acknowledges, however, that time was never really on his side. Aside from assuming a willfully outlandish stage persona in the era of hippie earnestness, Brown's complex stew of psych rock, prog and R&B was perhaps too hard to classify in a time when music was less eclectic. Expanding on the antics of one of his own inspirations, Screamin' Jay Hawkins, the theatrical aspects of Crazy World—the corpse paint, the costumes and his most infamous accoutrement, the flaming helmet—developed, in part, as a way of visualizing the heady lyrical concepts Brown feared were being lost on the audience. It earned the band a cult following, and influential admirers such as Pete Townshend, who's credited as an associate producer on the group's lone album, 1968's The Crazy World of Arthur Brown. In retrospect, though, it was all too much to sustain.