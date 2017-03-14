"Celebration Rock is very high-energy, and it's great to put on at a house party when you're six beers in and feeling amped up," Prowse says. "We liked that frenzy we got from our shows during that tour, but as time went on it felt like we became more interested in seeing if we could expand who we are as a band. There was a lot of discussion about how we could reflect a more complete picture of who we are and try to make a more complete-feeling record that has a great diversity of moves and takes you on a journey."