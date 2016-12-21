Lake Oswego and Lakeridge high school students are ditching a graduation-day tradition they say excluded transgender and gender-questioning teenagers. Gone are the days when girls wore white caps and gowns and boys wore blue versions. Starting with the Class of 2017, all students will wear blue gowns. "As student awareness and understanding of gender equality and gender identity issues have been heightened, questions were raised as to why a gender distinction should be part of the graduation ceremony," says Nancy Duin, a spokeswoman for the Lake Oswego School District. "Students were also aware that this tradition was being challenged at other high schools across the country."