Since then: The Onion's A.V. Club described the WW story as "a surreal, ouroboros example of satire eating its own tail, then accusing its tail of microaggression." It tickled the synapses of the international press, from USA Today to the major U.K. newspapers—especially after the bookstore subsequently published a blog post criticizing Portlandia's humor and manners, accusing the show of leaving the store "trashed" and asking the store to remove a giant "Black Lives Matter" window soap. Producers were conciliatory. "I have nothing but gratitude for them hosting our show in the amount of time that they did, and I have respect for the future of the store," Portlandia producer Alice Mathias told The Oregonian on Oct. 17. (In the same piece, the show's stars, Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen, denied responsibility for Portland's gentrification.) In October, the "Fuck Portlandia" sign was quietly removed from In Other Words' window. MATTHEW KORFHAGE.