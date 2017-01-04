Alex Ebsary: One of the unexpected positive things was showing up at a refugee camp, and there are nine people waiting already at 9 o'clock in the morning to get recorded. They've had their lives totally shattered. And they lived lives that you and I would recognize as being normal. They had schools, they had houses that look similar to yours and mine, they had cars, things that feel very Western. And suddenly, there's this death cult that runs through their village, and they had to leave, and now they live in a tent.