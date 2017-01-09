Lake Oswego business owner Kevin Kerwin placed a sign in his store window condemning CNN, "all ignorant liberals including Bruce Springsteen" and the "4 people who kidnapped and tortured a disabled teenager just because he supports Donald Trump."
The sign has been up at Kevin the Geek Computer Repair Shop, since Thursday.
Kerwin has been criticized in the past for racist posts and inadequate computer service. One user wrote that after taking their computer to Kerwin's shop, "My computer only types in Russian."
This latest sign has received national attention after appearing on Fox News.
Here's the sign's full text:
“To All Ignorant Liberals Including Bruce Springsteen…
The 4 People Who Kidnapped & Tortured a Disabled Teenager
Just Because He Supports Donald Trump
Just Shows Everyone You Are a Party of Complete Morons
I’m Embarrassed to Call You Americans
Go Straight to Hell Where You Belong. We’ve had it With You Idiots.”
Kerwin tells WW that Portland's anti-Trump protests set him on edge, but the last straw was the Chicago kidnapping and torture of a mentally disabled teenager by other teenagers who forced him to say "Fuck Donald Trump."
"Since the election, liberals have been burning down Portland, smashing cars, crying like babies, calling they got the popular vote when everyone knew it was the electoral vote, and crying and crying," Kerwin says. "And then when I saw that video of that kid getting tortured I said, 'Screw you all, I hate you,'" Kerwin tells WW.
"I hate you," he told WW. "I hate all of you. They're nothing but thugs and nothing but a modern day KKK. I've had it with liberals; I've had it with you; I've had it with your media and CNN. Do you understand if I've had it or not?"
Kerwin says he's been threatened all weekend long by liberals.
"What's wrong with you people?" he asks WW. "Do you allow that to happen? We didn't attack your rights; you attacked ours. You destroyed all those cars and buildings. What's wrong with your people? You support violence. How many roads got blocked? How many people's cars got smashed? You are nothing but pathetic people. I want nothing to with you."
He then said to "fuck off" and hung up.
You can see the sign at 393 North State Street.
This isn't the first time Kerwin has expressed his views in his store window.
In 2012, he posted a sign that read:
“Hey Obama
I BUILY MY BUSINESS MYSELF
YOU INCOMPETENT LOUSY EXCUSE FOR A PRESIDENT
I’m KevintheGeek and I approve this message.”
