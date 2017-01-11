On Jan. 9, the Oregon State Bar formally recommended that family lawyer Kathleen Rinks be disbarred. That's a rare sanction: In each of the past five years, an average of 11 of the state's more than 12,000 lawyers were disbarred or resigned in lieu of disbarment. The bar's actions came in response to WW's story about how Rinks sold the right to redeem her home from foreclosure to at least five buyers ("Redemption for Sale," WW, Oct. 21, 2015). The bar alleges that Rinks is guilty of dishonest and criminal behavior. Her only response to proceedings in the past year was an attempt to resign, which the bar rejected because she failed to provide sufficient information about her existing cases. "The charges are serious, and we clearly believe the only appropriate sanction is disbarment," says bar spokeswoman Kateri Walsh. A bar disciplinary panel now has 28 days to rule on the disbarment recommendation. Rinks could not be reached for comment.