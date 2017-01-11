"The winter storm is compounding an existing housing emergency and affecting key transportation routes, public transportation, and the delivery of core public services," says the mayor's office. "City public safety bureaus, including the Portland Police Bureau, Portland Fire & Rescue, Portland Bureau of Transportation, Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications, Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, and other City, Multnomah County, and State of Oregon partners, non-profits, and local businesses have been responding to this nearly unprecedented set of weather related events. The response continues to strain local resources."