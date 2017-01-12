Want to Help Homeless People Out in the Cold? These Portland Shelters Are in Need of Donations

In the first 10 days of 2017, four people have died of hypothermia on the streets of Portland. We’ve had one of the coldest starts to the New Year, with temperatures yet to reacher higher than 41 degrees, and hitting as low as 17 degrees. Last year, the first week of January saw temperatures as high as 57 degrees.