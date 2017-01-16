A member of the Maletis family, which has long been a giant presence in Oregon's beverage distribution business, is finally announcing an economic development project on property some family members own just south of the Urban Growth Boundary and near the Langdon Farms golf club.
It's a cannabis campus.
Matt Maletis, whose father and uncle, Tom and Chris Maletis, bought Langdon Farms after selling their shares in the Maletis beer distribution business, today announced the opening of Oregon Hub. Matt Maletis says Oregon Hub will host a variety of cannabis-related businesses on land near the golf course.
The announcement comes after more than a decade in which his father and uncle battled unsuccessfully to convert the golf course and other nearby land they own into a variety of commercial uses.
Oregon Hub will include two big names in the state's cannabis business: Jeremy Plumb of Newcleus Nurseries and Mowgli Holmes of Phylos Bioscience. In addition to their businesses, a cannabis grower, Ideal Farms, will operate at the facility. The uses are allowed by right on the property, which is zoned for exclusive farm use.
U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) in whose district the property lies, will speak at a kick-off event for the facility on Jan. 18 at the Aurora Colony Vineyard at 11 am.
