Every two years, counties all over the U.S. conduct a one-night count of homeless citizens.
The count is required by the federal Housing Urban Development agency and it provides local jurisdictions vital information about how many people are on the streets and what services (in addition to housing) they require.
This year's count had been scheduled for Jan. 25 but as The Oregonian first reported yesterday, the count has been pushed back a month.
"Holding a count so soon after these historic storms would almost certainly affect our ability to fully staff this extensive effort, identify all the people living on the street and be able to compare the results to previous years,'' said Marc Jolin, director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services said in a statement. "The count gives us important information and we want it to be as accurate as possible.''
