The pussyhats are about to grab Donald Trump's attention.
Krista Suh and Jayna Zweiman started the Pussyhat Project to warm and visually unite the thousands of marchers Jan. 21 at the Women's March on Washington. The idea is simple: People around the country knit pink caps with cat ears to unite against the pussy-grabbing president-elect.
WW talked to seven Oregon women who crafted pussyhats for themselves and for women across the country. They explained what inspired them to take up needles.
1. Rowan Frost
Portland
"Knitting has been an act of resistance and support for years. It's an act of resistance and an act of reclaiming, as well as a visual sign for those who disagree with having a pussy-grabber-in-chief running the country."
2. Naheed Brown
Beaverton
"This was my first time voting as an American citizen, so this year it was huge for me to vote for Hillary, and I was hoping she would be president. It's huge to be part of this huge community of women who are here to stand up for their rights."
3. Heather Saal-Roy
Portland
"I've made 80 [caps], using 55 balls of yarn. I made some that have sparkle in them, too. A lot of people are deriding the wearing of the pussyhats for various reasons. But when it comes down to it, we are marching to show our dissent: to the election, to the state of racial injustice, for access to health care, for the freedom of our bodies. But most of all, we are marching as women, as Americans."
4. Chelsea Catchpole
Portland
"It's not the biggest sign in the world, but it helps with the idea that this is a nonviolent movement, that you can have these ideas and let people know what you think without looting. Knitting is about as nonviolent as you can get."
5. Annika Forrest
Beaverton
"As a survivor of sexual assault, as well as sexualized bullying growing up, the word 'pussy' was an ugly word, a tool of violence. Which is exactly how Trump used it in those taped statements. I, like millions of other women, felt incredibly re-traumatized watching and hearing his words, and even more so hearing people defend his statements as locker-room banter. Seeing the images of feisty cats and the words 'We grab back' were more healing than I can begin to explain."
6. Briana Pedroni
Portland
"I knit one for my mom and two for my aunts, who are planning on marching in either Philadelphia or D.C. I'm looking forward to having that connection with them from across the country. I really like that the knitting community spans all ages and I always feel welcome."
7. Rebecca Streets
"I first heard about the Pussyhat Project on Jan. 5, and something about it called to me. I like the play on words, and that we, as marchers on Jan. 21, can be a unified group and get more media attention. So far my hats will be in Portland, NYC and D.C. on Saturday. I can't wait!"
