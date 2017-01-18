Donald Trump becomes America's 45th president on Jan. 20. Here's how local elected officials are spending the day.
Attending the inauguration:
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)
Wyden also plans to attend the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21.
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)
"I am going to attend it as a symbol of a peaceful transfer of power. Don't think for a moment I am not going to fight day and night against the destructive strategies of President-elect Trump." —Merkley to Fox 12.
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.)
"The crowd at the inauguration should not just be those who supported Donald Trump," Bonamici tells WW. "This government belongs to all of us."
Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.)
"I will attend the inauguration, as I did for both Bush and Obama," Walden tells WW. "It's all part of the great American tradition of leaders coming together after the election and giving the next president an opportunity to govern."
Not attending:
Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)
Blumenauer will watch the inauguration in Portland with constituents, then attend the Women's March on Portland the next day. "There is unprecedented concern by my constituents," he says, "about the many threats posed by a Trump administration seeking to implement the president-elect's policies on health, environment, nuclear weapons and immigration, to name but a few."
Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.)
"I'm just not a big Trump fan. He hasn't proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony." —Schrader to OPB
Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.)
She'll be in Salem. "The governor is keeping a full schedule as she's focused on her priorities for the upcoming legislative session to bring opportunity to all Oregonians," spokesman Chris Pair tells WW. "Especially those who haven't had a fair shot or who have been left behind."
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler
"He'll be in Portland," says Wheeler spokesman Michael Cox. "Among other things, he'll be monitoring the security situation as it applies to the various planned protests."
