The snowstorm is over, but the media reaction to Portland's inability to deal with powder continues.
Today's Wall Street Journal includes an anecdote at a goat-yoga business shutting down because of the weather. That tidbit is accompanied by the observation that "'The City That Works,' as it calls itself, doesn't much work when it snows," and this depiction of a local man seeking to do his part to keep the roads clear:
It was snowing in Portland one afternoon this month, bringing chaos to the streets, so Brian Kidd performed his civic duty: He donned his kilt and Darth Vader mask, grabbed his flame-throwing bagpipes and rode a unicycle pushing a shovel.
Yes, that's Portland.
