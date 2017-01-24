Blosser is currently the president of Celilo Group, a Portland company that publishes the Chinook Book, a compendium of coupons and guide to sustainable services, and chairman of the Sokol Blosser Winery, which his family owns. He's also a co-founder of the Oregon Business Association and has served on the state Parks and Recreation Commission. Blosser is married to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury.