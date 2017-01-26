UPDATE, 3:45 pm: This post has been changed to reflect that Brown is still studying whether she will comply with Trump's executive order. Her office does not believe the White House's demands violate state law.
ORIGINAL POST, amended: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she is studying President Donald Trump's executive order to remove funding from local law-enforcement agencies that refuse to aid in deportations of undocumented immigrants.
Brown says she will not use state dollars to arrest undocumented immigrants or enforce federal immigration law.
But she stopped short of saying she won't comply with the White House's demands to cooperate with federal immigration officials.
"Oregon law is clear: state agencies are prohibited from using taxpayer dollars to treat undocumented Oregonians as criminals," Brown said in a statement. "As Governor I am committed to upholding this law and to protecting the human and civil rights of everyone in our state."
Brown's statement was first reported by the Salem Statesman-Journal.
Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to withhold federal grant funding from so-called "sanctuary cities" that won't detain undocumented immigrants for deportation.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said they wouldn't buckle under that threat.
Today, Brown said she's studying the order.
Here's the governor's full statement.
“I hear daily the hopes and aspirations of Oregonians working hard to provide for their children and families. We all deserve the opportunity to fulfill our greatest potential. As Governor, I’ll continue to fight to protect and work to expand those opportunities to all Oregonians.
The executive order has only just been signed and my staff will be studying it to figure out exactly what affect it will have on Oregonians.
However, Oregon law is clear: state agencies are prohibited from using taxpayer dollars to treat undocumented Oregonians as criminals. As Governor I am committed to upholding this law and to protecting the human and civil rights of everyone in our state.”
