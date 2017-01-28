A crowd of more than 200 protesters streamed into Portland International Airport this afternoon, joining demonstrations nationwide against President Donald Trump's executive order halting immigration from seven Muslim countries.
"No ban, no wall," they chanted. "America is for us all."
The protests came amid reports of refugees and visa holders being detained at airports from New York's JFK to Seattle-Tacoma, and in some cases being sent back to their war-torn countries of origin.
Huge crowds have jammed the terminals of major airports, demanding the release of people being detained.
At this hour, there are no credible reports of refugees being detained at Portland International Airport. The Port of Portland had heard no such reports; neither has the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon. The west coast office for U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not answer its phone.
The Portland protesters marched through the baggage claim, and held a sit-in at the departures gate.
"One thing that I think we can all thank President Trump for is he's brought us all together," said Portland Resistance organizer Gregory McKelvey. "This is either going to be the end as we know it, or the beginning of something great, something we've all been waiting for."
