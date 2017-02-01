Last week, President Donald Trump hung a "closed for repairs" sign on the Statue of Liberty.
Trump issued an executive order Jan. 27 blocking people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States for 90 days, and halting the arrival of any refugees for 120 days.
The travel ban has stranded hundreds, including at least 46 refugees who had booked flights to Oregon. (Two families bound for Portland were left stuck in a Ukrainian airport. Read about them here.) It drew immediate outcry as both illegal and immoral.
And it has slammed shut the door on people who once looked to this country as a beacon of hope.
Trump's travel ban halts all immigration from seven nations. People from those countries make up more than one-third of the 1,398 refugees who resettled in Portland last year.
