Updated at 10:40 am

Sponberg says in an interview he plans to turn himself in late Thursday afternoon.

“I think I’m going to do it around 5 pm,” Sponberg says. “I want to tie up some loose ends first. I haven’t settled on an attorney yet.”

He says he prefers to surrender on his own terms with a lawyer present.

“Right now I’m hiding out,” he says. “My neck is still messed up from getting thrown down on the steps at City Hall, so I want to avoid a confrontational arrest.”