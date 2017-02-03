U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) spoke on the floor of Congress this morning decrying the travel ban issued by President Donald Trump, and its effect on an Iranian baby girl who was set to fly to Portland for a heart surgery.
As reported by Willamette Week's news parter KATU-TV, the girl, named Fatemah, has a heart condition, and needs surgery immediately. The baby's uncle Samad Taghizadeh lives in Portland with her grandparents, who are American citizens. She needs to come to the U.S. for a surgery scheduled for Feb. 5, as the hospitals in Iran don't have the necessary equipment.
On Jan. 27, Fatemah and her mother traveled to Dubai, but were not able to make their connecting flight to the United States before Trump issued his executive order. The order blocks people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States for 90 days, and halting the arrival of any refugees for 120 days.
Bonamici spoke to the House floor this morning, putting a human face to the consequences of Trump's executive order. She also said that Fatemah's family doesn't know if she'll be able to wait 90 days for the executive order to end.
Here's what she said:
“This is Fatemeh. She is not a terrorist. She’s a four-month-old baby girl who is in immediate need of open-heart surgery. Her parents desperately want the best care for her, so they planned to bring her from their home in Iran to Portland, Oregon, to one of the best hospitals for pediatric heart surgery. That’s where uncle and grandparents all live – they are US citizens.”
She continued:
“Then President Trump hastily issued the Executive Order and the family’s plans were brought to a halt. The Order is supposed to expire in 90 days, but Fatemeh’s family does not know if she can wait that long.
“I don’t know what the President had in mind when he signed that order, but it probably wasn’t baby Fatemeh. Keeping four-month-old babies out of our country doesn’t make us safer. It puts her life in danger and diminishes the United States in the eyes of the world.
“My office has reached out to Fatemeh’s family in Oregon to be of assistance, but it is heartbreaking and disgraceful that this even happened. I hope the courts invalidate this unconstitutional Executive Order soon, and I hope it’s in time for baby Fatemeh.”
