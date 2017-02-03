Secretary of State Dennis Richardson today announced the formation of a panel that will examine the re-districting process.
Redistricting is an obscure but extremely important process that takes place every ten years, after the completion of the U.S. Census. It involves redrawing the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts. The responsibility falls first to the Legislature and, if lawmakers cannot agree, defaults to the secretary of state, Oregon's top elections official.
Richardson, a retired trial lawyer and state representative from Central Point, became the first Republican to win statewide election in Oregon in 14 years when he defeated Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian last November.
He's getting an early start on a process that won't begin in earnest until the 2020 census is complete, and may never get to his office, if lawmakers agree on boundaries first. Nonetheless, Richardson this week announced he's pulling together a group that will begin looking forward to the next re-draw.
Richardson is calling his panel the "Fair Redistricting Task Force."
Not everybody thinks it looks fair.
Republicans have long grumbled that the boundaries the Democrat-controlled Legislature drew in 2011 favored Democrats by maximizing the number of majority-Democratic districts.
Rick Osborne, a spokesman for the Senate Democrats says there's nothing wrong with or unfair about the redistricting process in place now.
"The 2011 redistricting shows that the process works and citizens can have a substantial voice in how we do redistricting," Osborne says.
The group Richardson named includes state Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend), Reps. Jeff Barker (D-Aloha), Julie Parrish (R-West Linn), Knute Buehler (R-Bend) and Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) along with Independent Party leader Sal Peralta, Progressive Party leader Dan Meek and Pacific Green Party leader Seth Woolley.
The panel does not represent the makeup of the Legislature: Democrats control the Senate 17-13 and the House 35-25. And Except for Parrish, all the members of the panel are white men. Barker is the only Democrat in the group.
Scott Moore, a spokesman for the House Democrats says House Democratic Leader Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland) only learned of the panel on Tuesday in a brief meeting with Richardson. "The caucus didn't receive any formal invitation to participate," Moore says.
But Richardson's spokesman, Michael Calcagno, says nobody was excluded. He notes that former Secretary of State Phil Keisling, a Democrat, is advising the panel and the League of Women Voters will be represented.
"We've extended invites to all major and minor parties," Calcagno adds.
The task force will meet every Wednesday at 5 pm in the Capitol during February and March. Video of the meetings will be available on the Legislature's website.
Comments