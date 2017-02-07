The former special agent in charge of the FBI's Oregon office, Greg Bretzing, has a new job. He is the new director of global security and special projects for the Lake Oswego-based Greenbrier Companies.
Bretzing, who retired last month after 22 years at the FBI, oversaw the bureau's response to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge last year.
A federal Department of Justice investigation into FBI agents firing bullets at the late LaVoy Finicum and failing to disclose that action continues, according to an exit interview Bretzing did with OPB in January.
At Greenbrier, Breitzing will oversee security at the company's barge and railcar manufacturing operations in the U.S., Europe, Mexico and Brazil. In his position, which is newly created, he will report directly to CEO Bill Furman.
“We are fortunate to have a seasoned individual of Greg’s caliber join the Greenbrier team,” Furman said in a statement. “As a proven leader in the security field, he is a valuable addition to our team as we continue to execute on our international strategy and expand our geographic footprint.”
