Emails obtained by The Oregonian showed that then-Commission Chair Susan Ackerman and Savage were concerned that proponents were overstating the benefits of the shift away from coal and overstating Oregonians' ability to determine policy in coal-burning states such as Montana and Wyoming that supply electricity to Oregon. The commissioners expressed concerns about the cost and effectiveness of the policy, but lawmakers moved forward, and Brown now cites to coal-to-clean energy as one of her top accomplishments.