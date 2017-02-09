OBRC is committed to an aggressive buildup of BottleDrop centers, and completion of 45 centers statewide is still our goal. Since Oregon Liquor Control Commission approval in 2013, OBRC has successfully reached its center-opening goal each year. In 2017, OBRC expects to open six centers, bringing the statewide total to 25. Additionally, OBRC has debuted an innovative program called "BottleDrop Express" that brings the convenience of BottleDrop to rural and urban areas where siting a full redemption center is not feasible.