"We ask that everyone here tonight celebrate the life and memory of Quanice Derrick Laquante Hayes, who was our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. We would again like to thank everyone for the outpouring love, support, and prayers that we have received during this difficult time. For those of us who knew Quanice well, we remember him as a vivacious, outgoing and loving soul who marched at the beat of his own drum. Whether he was giving an impromptu dance at Little Caesar's for free pizza or displaying his own unique sense of style. Yes, he wore purple skinny jeans and a clip-on earing necklace. Quanice's personality was magnetic. He was the person you liked and would remember the moment you met him. Quanice was a 17-year-old kid that would often prefer to be at home with his family rather than a night out with his friends. He was the oldest of five children. Quanice was the love of my life. Quanice was idolized by his siblings and adored by his family. We're all struggling to find sense in his death and are mourning the loss of a life taken too soon. While we wait for answers surround the death of Quanice, we ask everyone to refrain from speculation. Anyone that witnessed the tragic event leading up to the death of Quanice is encouraged to contact the ACLU along with detectives Eric Camara and Mark Slater. We will be taking no questions at this time and we ask that you please continue to respect our privacy while we continue to mourn the loss of my son."