Ari Berman, author of "Give Us The Ballot," a 2015 book chronicling the 1965 Voting Rights Act, says the Oregon initiative is part of nationwide effort that has the effect of discouraging Latinos, young voters and poor people from voting. "There is a climate of hostility toward Latinos and others from people who seem to believe all these noncitizens are registered," Berman says. "There's just no evidence of that."

Oregon might seem removed from the risk of voter disenfranchisement. The state was the first to allow its citizens to vote by mail. And in recent years, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, has led the charge to make registering to vote here easier than anywhere else in the nation. The "motor voter" law she sponsored and signed in 2015 added 283,000 registered voters to the rolls last year.