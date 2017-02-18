"I love this group's persistence. We are on our third full-scale question that I've got to talk to you about in the parking lot," Wyden said. "What's coming out is that the Trump majority in th congress is gng to have a lot of trouble pulling off their agenda. Have you noticed their 'repeal and replace' program on healthcare?I call it 'repeal and run.' … On these kinds of issues there's the mainstream and the extreme."