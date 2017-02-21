Many of Portland's recent transportation infrastructure projects have been aimed at cyclists and public transit. Along with Tilikum Crossing and the new Orange Line, the Sellwood Bridge remodel added giant sidewalks and bike lanes on either side of the bridge without anymore motorist lanes. And of course there's BikeTown, the city's long awaited bike share.



Along with the financial implications of longer commutes that the study points out, long periods of time spent in your car are also harmful to your health. So while it's getting worse to get around the city by car, basically all your problems could be solved by getting a bike.