Legislator Landlords
Although commentators like to state "conflict of interest," the legal reality is a bit more complex and not black and white ["Landlord of the Senate," WW, Feb. 15, 2017].
In fact, most likely there is no conflict of interest for Oregon legislators who also own rental properties to vote on large-scale housing and rental-related issues.
Basically, if the Legislature discusses and determines that owning rental properties is a conflict of interest, then it can choose how to proceed. But that would mean there are five less Democrats and three less Republicans allowed to vote on this issue, which wouldn't help to pass these proposed measures.
—"pdxwonk"
This isn't a legal question. It's a political one. And Sen. Rod Monroe (D-Portland) should be held accountable for his self-dealing and utter contempt for the community he purports to serve.
—JD Mulvey
Rod Monroe is charging $875 per month to rent a one-bedroom apartment in outer Northeast Portland. That doesn't seem out of line with average rents, and maybe even a bit below the going rate.
With talk of rent control and government being desperate for property tax revenues, the attractiveness of investing in apartments is becoming even less attractive.
—Bob Clark
The New Oregon Wine
This is mostly just the latest fad, where Portlandia and Oregon's wine industry temporarily intersect ["New Crush," WW, Feb. 15, 2017]. A lot of varietals are neglected here in the Willamette Valley, but many of these new vintners will have crashed and burned during the next five years.
I'd love to see more riesling, Müller-Thurgau and many other varietals. However, the fact is, as long as Oregon is fetching top dollar for pinot noir, the prime acreage is going to be planted with pinot noir.
—Chris Prechel
The Big Band Theory
Brett Campbell and WW managed to exhibit both a dismissive musical taste and ageism in just one sentence ["A Festival Supreme," WW, Feb. 15, 2017].
In the piece on the Maria Schneider Orchestra, big bands are called "grandparent music," to be of interest only to the stuck-in-the-past nostalgia crowd.
I saw the Duke Ellington Orchestra under his (at age 69) direction, and was blown away by his wrinkled trumpet players, drummer, et al. And check out Carla Bley, somewhat toned down at 80 from her rockin' avant-garde bands.
—Richard Rubin
